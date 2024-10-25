Open Menu

2 Bike Lifters Held; 2 Bikes Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Lohi Bher police team apprehended two members of bike lifter gang involved in numerous bikes lifting activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession

A police spokesperson told APP, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

He said the Lohi Bher police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two members of a bike lifter gang identified as Muhammad Usman and Usama Mubashir.

Cases have already been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bikes lifting incidents, he said.

Senior police officers directed all officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

They further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

