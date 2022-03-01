UrduPoint.com

2 Bikers Died As Tariler Hits Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 08:58 PM

2 bikers died as tariler hits motorcycle

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding trailer near Allahwala Petrol Pump on Muzaffargarh-Multan Road in Gujrat town in the jurisdiction of Mehmoodkot Police Station on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding trailer near Allahwala petrol Pump on Muzaffargarh-Multan Road in Gujrat town in the jurisdiction of Mehmoodkot Police Station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the deceased bikers were identified as Ghulam Abbas (50) and Mahr Ashiq (55), whose bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

The trailer driver managed to escape.

