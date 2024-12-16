Open Menu

2 Bills, Including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, Introduced In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:16 PM

2 bills, including Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, introduced in NA

Two bills, including the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, were introduced in the National Assembly on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Two bills, including the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, were introduced in the National Assembly on Monday.

The Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication introduced the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, which aims to transform Pakistan into a digital nation by enabling a digital society, digital economy, and digital governance.

The other bill introduced in the house was the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2024, to provide for establishment of Pakistan Land Port Authority [The Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2024].

