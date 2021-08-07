2 BISE officers suspended, one arrested

Two officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad have been suspended over negligence while a schoolteacher was arrested on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Two officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad have been suspended over negligence while a schoolteacher was arrested on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyab Shaheen said on Saturday that a sub-examiner contacted a female students and demanded bribe to increase her marks, but girl's father reported the matter to the board chairperson office.

A committee, headed by Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, was constituted which probed the matter and found the accused guilty.

Deputy Controller Secrecy Branch BISE Faisalabad Saeed Ahmad Awan and JCO Muhammad Nauman Afzal were suspended on charge of negligence and recommended further action against them under PEEDA Act.

Similarly, a case was registered against three accused including sub-examiner of Sargodha Education Board Waseem Feroz of Chak No 67 Shumali Bhalwal whereas an EST teacher of Government High school Chak No 224-RB D-Type Colony Faisalabad was arrested on abuse of powers and corruption charges.