2 bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Bodies of two persons were found in different places of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 35-year-old man lying in an under-construction building near Heaven Marriage Hall on Canal Road and informed the City Jaranwala police.

Similarly, body of Muhammad Anwar (50) resident of Samanabad was found in a room of a local hotel near Lorry Adda in the area of Civil Lines police.

The police took both the bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.