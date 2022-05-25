UrduPoint.com

2 Bodies Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:15 PM

2 bodies found

Bodies of two persons were found in different places of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Bodies of two persons were found in different places of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 35-year-old man lying in an under-construction building near Heaven Marriage Hall on Canal Road and informed the City Jaranwala police.

Similarly, body of Muhammad Anwar (50) resident of Samanabad was found in a room of a local hotel near Lorry Adda in the area of Civil Lines police.

The police took both the bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Marriage Road Man Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Mali ..

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Malik to life-imprisonment

4 minutes ago
 KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of tr ..

KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of trade & investment

1 minute ago
 AIOU starts English access micro scholarship progr ..

AIOU starts English access micro scholarship program

1 minute ago
 DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

1 minute ago
 PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merc ..

PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

1 minute ago
 Govt collects around 28 million fine against profi ..

Govt collects around 28 million fine against profiteers in federal capital: NA t ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.