UrduPoint.com

2 Bodies Found In Canal, River Ravi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:40 AM

2 bodies found in canal, River Ravi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Two bodies were found floating from a canal and a river in suburban areas here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that some passersby spotted the body of a 24-year-old youth floating in Rakh Branch Canal near D-Type Chowk on Sammundri Road and informed the rescue department.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body from the canal and handed it over to Samanabad police. The body was identified as Abdul Jabbar, resident of Masood Abad.

Apparently, the victim was an addict. The real cause of his death would come into light after postmortem report.

Meanwhile, a corpse of 32-year-old man was fished out from River Ravi near MariPattan Tandlianwala. The body was identified as Nazim Hussain s/o Mansha washanded over to Kur police for further investigation.

