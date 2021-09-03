2 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The bodies of two men were found in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place in the area of Gulberg police station and informed the police.

Similarly, Civil Lines police found the body of a 30-year-old man from a deserted place near Tariq Abad Railway Phattak.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. One of the bodies was identified as Shahid Mukhtar while identification of other body was under process.