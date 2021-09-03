UrduPoint.com

2 Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:20 PM

2 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The bodies of two men were found in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place in the area of Gulberg police station and informed the police.

Similarly, Civil Lines police found the body of a 30-year-old man from a deserted place near Tariq Abad Railway Phattak.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. One of the bodies was identified as Shahid Mukhtar while identification of other body was under process.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Man Gulberg From

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

54 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

50 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

50 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

50 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.