2 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The bodies of two men were found at different places in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 70-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Zainab Mill Jaranwala at Khurarianwala-Faisalabad Road and informed the area police.

In the second incident, some villagers found a decomposed body of a young man lying at a deserted place outside Chak No.63-GB and informed the area police.

The police took both bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and search of their families is under progress.