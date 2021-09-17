UrduPoint.com

2 Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

2 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The bodies of two men were found at different places in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby spotted the body of a 70-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Zainab Mill Jaranwala at Khurarianwala-Faisalabad Road and informed the area police.

In the second incident, some villagers found a decomposed body of a young man lying at a deserted place outside Chak No.63-GB and informed the area police.

The police took both bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and search of their families is under progress.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Young Man Progress Jaranwala

Recent Stories

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation ..

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowle ..

28 minutes ago
 Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

43 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

44 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

44 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

44 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.