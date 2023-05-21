2 bodies found in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Bodies of two men including an addict were found in different parts of Faisalabad, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that some passersby spotted a body floating on surface of water in Rakh branch canal near Abdullah bridge, Sammundri Road, and informed Rescue 1122.

The Rescue-1122 divers fished out the body which was later on identified as Naseer Ahmad (33), a resident of Nadir Shah Town Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified addict was recovered from a deserted place near Chak No 69-GB and it was handed over to Thikriwala police for identification and further investigation, he added.