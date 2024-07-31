2 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Bodies of two people including a teenager boy were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on the surface of canal water near Chak No.

249-RB Balochwala and informed Roshanwala police.

Meanwhile, body of 15-year-old boy was also spotted in Gugera Branch Canal near Chak No.527-GB, the area of Tarkhani police station.

The police fished out both bodies and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification and causes of their death were under progress, he added.