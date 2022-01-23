2 bodies of missing fishermen recovered, operation underway, SACM briefed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon on Sunday visited Rescue Center Keti Bandar.

According to a communiqué here, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri gave a briefing to Sadiq Ali Memon regarding the ongoing rescue operation to search for the missing fishermen.

The SACM was informed that two bodies of the missing fishermen were recovered while the search for the rest was continue.

Officers of the local administration were also present on occasion. Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing rescue operation to find the missing fishermen, Sadiq Ali Memon directed the officers to use all possible means to find the missing fishermen.

He on the occasion also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said that in this hour of grief and hardship, the government of Sindh was with the fishermen and all possible steps were being taken to find them.