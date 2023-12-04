2 boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners

(@FahadShabbir)

The Environment Protection Department has sealed two boilers in industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners here on Monday on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed two boilers in industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners here on Monday on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas in a statement said that environment teams checked Babu Sizing situated near Chak 66-JB Dhandra and found burning prohibited material in its boiler.

Similarly, the team also found burning prohibited material in the boiler of Amin Shakeel Sizing which was causing environment pollution.

The environment team imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on the owners of these industrial units and got cases registered against boiler operators. Further action was under progress, he added.