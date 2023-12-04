Open Menu

2 Boilers Sealed, Fine Imposed On Their Owners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

2 boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners

The Environment Protection Department has sealed two boilers in industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners here on Monday on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed two boilers in industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners here on Monday on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas in a statement said that environment teams checked Babu Sizing situated near Chak 66-JB Dhandra and found burning prohibited material in its boiler.

Similarly, the team also found burning prohibited material in the boiler of Amin Shakeel Sizing which was causing environment pollution.

The environment team imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on the owners of these industrial units and got cases registered against boiler operators. Further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Progress Shakeel

Recent Stories

Dr Iqbal takes charge as Director Vegetables AARI

Dr Iqbal takes charge as Director Vegetables AARI

29 seconds ago
 Larkana Municipal Corporation meeting to be held o ..

Larkana Municipal Corporation meeting to be held on Tuesday

31 seconds ago
 DC Larkana to chair annual meeting of District ASB

DC Larkana to chair annual meeting of District ASB

32 seconds ago
 Progress of country linked with development of Bal ..

Progress of country linked with development of Balochistan: Ali Mardan

2 minutes ago
 Mardan police arrest seven drug peddlers

Mardan police arrest seven drug peddlers

38 seconds ago
 Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

12 minutes ago
BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to up ..

BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable c ..

12 minutes ago
 Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst o ..

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

12 minutes ago
 ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons ..

ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons with disabilities

12 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

12 minutes ago
 German Development Bank boosts support for power t ..

German Development Bank boosts support for power transmission, health sectors of ..

9 minutes ago
 TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; c ..

TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; chairman PCGA

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan