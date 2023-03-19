2 booked for decanting LPG, selling petrol illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested two shopkeepers for decanting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and selling petrol illegally besides recovering gas cylinders and other related equipment from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi police held accused Bakhat who was refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Similarly, Pirwadhi Police have arrested Muhammad Zaryab for selling petrol illegally.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team and said that operations will be continued against law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police held three drug peddlers and recovered 04 kg of drugs from their possession during the operation.