2 booked for holding camels fight, violation of section 144

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Kot Addu police arrested two persons for holding camel fight and violation of section 144 at Pul-88, a suburban area of Kot Addu.

According to police sources, hundreds of the people rushed to see camel fight during a local event.

Kot Addu police raided at the site and dispersed the people's gathering.

Police registered case against two nominated and 14 unknown persons. Two alleged outlaws namely Arif and Bilal were also arrested from the site, said police sources.

The case was registered for violation of section 144 and animal fight act.