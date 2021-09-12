2 booked for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A task force team of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) found two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against power theft, the teams conducted raid in various areas of tehsil Shahpur and caught Amir and Javed for meter tampering and power theft from the main transmission lines.

The police have registered cases against the accused.