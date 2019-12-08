2 booked for slashing nose of minor

RAJANPUR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Police have registered a case against three persons and arrested two of them for allegedly slashing the nose of a 10-year-old student over an old enmity.

According to police sources, the accused cut nose of Muhammad Ibrahim Baloch of Mauza Dera Dildar, Rojhan Mazari, with a knife when he was coming back home from school on Saturday.

The injured was shifted to Rojhan hospital in a critical condition and later referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Circle Rojhan Mazari said that the accused, Saifullah, Inamullah and Iqbal, cut boy's nose to avenge an old enmity with victim's elders.

Police have registered a case against the accused on the application of victim's father and arrested two accused, real brothers Iqbal and Saifullah, and raid were being conducted for the arrest of Inamullah.