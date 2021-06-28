2 booked for stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons have been caught pilfering electricity through meter tempering in Sialkot district.

According to official sources, Cantt police conducted a raid at Barath, on a report of the Sub-Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, and caught red-handed Shameer and Safeer pilfering electricity through meter tempering.

The police registered cases and started investigation.