2 booked on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two persons on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Usman and Hussnain Khalid residents of Kalar Syedan, resorted to aerial firing, displayed their weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the Kalar Syedan police to arrest the accused without any delay. Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from their possession.