2 booked over violation of marriage laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A local police conducted raid at a marriage party and held two persons, displaying firearms and use of firecrackers, besides recovering a pistol here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police arrested two persons identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Shahzad Gul on the violation of marriage laws.

Police have registered cases against both of them besides confiscating firecrackers and a pistol from their possession.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of Ganjmandi police adding that strict action must be taken against the violators, SP made it clear that no one is above the law.