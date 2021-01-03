UrduPoint.com
2 Bookmobiles For Reviving Reading Culture In Capital On Cards

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is planning to set up two remote libraries in the Federal capital in the first month of new year to inculcate reading habit especially among youngsters through offering literary, historical and other types of content to residents at their door-step.

Director General, ICT administration Syeda Shafaq Hashmi told APP while sharing an insight in "ISLAMABAD READS" campaign, launched by the Chief Commissioner Office recently to revive the book-reading culture, which was vanished due to availability of content electronically.

Hashmi said the ICT administration's department of libraries was in process of rehabilitating all public libraries, located in various sectors including G-7, G-8, G-11, F-11, I-8 and I-10.

Data of libraries had been digitally cataloged to help public check availability of books at various libraries on subjects of their interest, she added.

She said the department was collaborating with community members in various sectors to establish small libraries across the city, starting from next week.

She also announced the Islamabad Reads- Creative Talent Contest-2021 including Articles/ Essays, Sketching / painting and Poems categories. Citizens of various age groups could participate in the competition, she informed.

