UrduPoint.com

2 Bootleggers Held, 110 Liters Liquor Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

2 bootleggers held, 110 liters liquor recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Cantt police during crackdown against outlaws arrested a bootlegger and recovered 110 liters of liquor from his possession, said district police spokesman on Sunday.

The operation was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police teams conducted raids in different areas lying in the limits of Cantt police station. During the raids accused Muhammad Rafiq son of Muhammad Siddiq resident of Hanif Town, was arrested and 80 liters of liquor was recovered from the possession of the accused.

During another action, 30 liters of local liquor was recovered from another accused.

Police registered separate cases against the both the arrested persons.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

10 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

19 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

19 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

19 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.