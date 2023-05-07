2 bootleggers held, 110 liters liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Cantt police during crackdown against outlaws arrested a bootlegger and recovered 110 liters of liquor from his possession, said district police spokesman on Sunday.

The operation was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The police teams conducted raids in different areas lying in the limits of Cantt police station. During the raids accused Muhammad Rafiq son of Muhammad Siddiq resident of Hanif Town, was arrested and 80 liters of liquor was recovered from the possession of the accused.

During another action, 30 liters of local liquor was recovered from another accused.

Police registered separate cases against the both the arrested persons.