2 brick-kilns, boiler sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Environment Department teams sealed two brick-kilns running on old technology, and a boiler of a factory for causing pollution.

The teams, during inspection of different areas of the district, sealed brick-kilns operating on old technology in Chak 8-JB and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the owners.

The teams also sealed a boiler of a paper mills on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road over use of substandard fuel.

The area police have registered cases against the kiln owners and factory manager.

Meanwhile, the authorities warned that without the installation of zigzag technology no brick kiln would be allowed to operate across the division.

