2 brick-kilns, factory boiler sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The district environment department, during a crackdown, sealed two brick-kilns, and a boiler of a factory, and imposed Rs 150,000 fine on various others for polluting the environment, here on Sunday.

A team, supervised by Deputy Director Environment Wasim Ahsan Cheema, sealed Makki Madni and Talha Manj brick-kilns on Sargodha Road and handed over two persons to police.

The team also imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on Malika bricks in Chak No 253-RB, Al-Fareed bricks in Chak No 433-GB, Sabir bricks in Chak No 212-GB.

Meanwhile, the team sealed a boiler of a paper board factory located near Chak No 120-JB for polluting environment.