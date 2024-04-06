Open Menu

2 Brick Kilns Fined Over Polluting Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM

2 brick kilns fined over polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The environment protection department imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 on the owners of 2 brick kilns on the charge of violating the law and polluting environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa, in a statement on Saturday, said that environment teams checked kiln houses and found two of them involved in emitting excessive and poisonous smoke direct into the area as these were operating without zigzag technology.

Therefore, the environment officer imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the owner of “Imran Brick” kiln situated at Chak No.240-GB Syedwala and Rs.100,000 on the owner of another brick kiln situated at Syedwala Road near Motorway Interchange, he added.

