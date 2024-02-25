Open Menu

2 Brick-kilns, One Washing Plant Fined For Polluting Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM

2 brick-kilns, one washing plant fined for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department imposed Rs 400,000 fine on two brick-kilns and one washing plant on the charge of polluting environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that departmental teams checked various factories and brick-kilns and found two brick-kilns on Satiana Road bypass and Khannuana bypass operating without zigzag technology. Therefore, owners of the kilns were fined Rs 200,000 and directed to stop their operation until the zigzag technology was installed.

Meanwhile, the teams found burning of prohibited and substandard fuel at a washing plant situated at Satiana Road near Chak No 226-RB fish farm and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on its owner besides sealing premises of the plant.

A case was also got registered with the Sadar police station against the plant owner and others while two accused were arrested from the spot. Further action was under progress, he added.

