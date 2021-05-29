2 brick-kilns seal for not using zigzag technology

The Environment Protection Department has sealed two brick-kilns in Faisalabad over their functioning without zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department has sealed two brick-kilns in Faisalabad over their functioning without zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that the government had prohibited running of the brick-kilns without zigzag technology, as the bull trench technology emits excessive smoke into the air which causes environmental pollution.

Therefore, a team of the department checked various brick-kilns and found two in Chak No 228-RB and Chak No 227-RB running without zigzag technology.

The team sealed premises of the kilns and action against the owners including Muhammad Imran and Hajji Asghar was under way.