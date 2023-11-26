Open Menu

2 Brick-kilns Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 07:20 PM

2 brick-kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed two brick-kilns on the charge of their operation without zigzag technology.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said in a statement here on Sunday that vigorous campaign was launched against brick-kilns which were running without zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution and smog during winter.

He said that tams of the Environment Protection Department were fully active in the field and they were regularly checking industrial untis and brick kilns.

On Sunday, these teams checked two kilns in Chak No. 420-GB and found them running without zigzag technology. Therefore, premises of these kiln houses were sealed and further action against their owners was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan