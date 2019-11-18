UrduPoint.com
2 Brothers Among 3 Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:18 PM

2 brothers among 3 killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

Three people including two real brothers were killed in separate road accidents in Jauharabad and Bhagtanwala police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people including two real brothers were killed in separate road accidents in Jauharabad and Bhagtanwala police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Bilal resident of Jauhrabad along with his brother Danial was going on a motorcycle on Khushab Skasar road when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near Skasar as a result both Bilal and Danial died on the spot, while the unknown car driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speedy passenger coach hit to death motorcycle rickshaw driver Nasrullah of Kotmomin near Chak 81/SB on Lahore road and fled.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after completing the medical formalities; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

