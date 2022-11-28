2 brothers convicted for fraud

Special Judge Central Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvaiz Akhtar convicted two brothers for receiving money from two persons on the pretext of sending them abroad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Judge Central Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Raja Parvaiz Akhtar convicted two brothers for receiving money from two persons on the pretext of sending them abroad.

According to the prosecution, Abdur Rehman and his brother Saleem had received Rs 1.

49 million from two men, Mubasshar and Muzammal, in 2016 to send them abroad, but they neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.

Deciding the case, the court awarded eight-year imprisonment to each of the accused in addition to directing them them to pay Rs 3 million fine.