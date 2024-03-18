2 Brothers Die After Burying Beneath Earth
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Two minor brothers died after burying beneath the earth in the area of Dijkot police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Two minor brothers died after burying beneath the earth in the area of Dijkot police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Ali Hussain (14) and his younger brother Tayyab (10) residents of Chak 247/R-B Miani were playing in a ditch outside their house near fields when all of sudden earth fell down on them and they both were buried alive beneath the earth.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the earth but in vain as they both had already expired.
The bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties
Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants
US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three cities7 minutes ago
-
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties7 minutes ago
-
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties6 minutes ago
-
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Two persons sustain burn injuries as gas cylinder explodes2 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads2 minutes ago
-
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties2 minutes ago
-
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service1 minute ago
-
FM, UAE ambassador review ties7 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 2nd cabinet meeting, appreciates team for successful Ramazan package1 minute ago
-
Campaigns against martyrs deplorable: Musadik50 seconds ago