2 brothers die after burying beneath earth

Two minor brothers died after burying beneath the earth in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Two minor brothers died after burying beneath the earth in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that Ali Hussain (14) and his younger brother Tayyab (10) residents of Chak 247/R-B Miani were playing in a ditch outside their house near fields when all of sudden earth fell down on them and they both were buried alive beneath the earth.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the earth but in vain as they both had already expired.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.