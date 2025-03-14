Open Menu

2 Brothers Drown In Indus River

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM

2 brothers drown in Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the Indus River near Dree Gaincha, where two young brothers drowned.

Rescue efforts are underway as local divers search for their bodies, police reported. According to details, the victims, identified as 10-year-old Akash and 12-year-old Prakash, were residents of Nawabshah.

They had accompanied their father to the riverbank to inspect their watermelon crop when the unfortunate incident took place.

Police stated that the children went to fetch water from the river when they slipped and fell in, leading to their drowning.

Rescue operations continue as authorities and local divers work to recover the bodies.

