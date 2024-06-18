2 Brothers Killed In Clash In Neighbourhood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 10:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) In a clash among relatives reportedly over women of the family 2 brothers were shot dead in Makrani Mohalla area here on Tuesday.
According to the Hali Road police, 40 years old Rafique Baloch and 35 years old Rameez Baloch, sons of Moula Bux Baloch were killed in the incident.
The police told that both the slain brothers were shifted in critically wounded condition to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.
The bodies were later shifted to the hospital's medico legal section for postmortem.
The family and neighbours of the slain brother blocked Autobahn road in protest, demanding arrest of the suspected killers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CD continues cleanliness operation on second day of Eid10 minutes ago
-
144,688 animal wastes destroyed by CDA during Eid ul Azha days20 minutes ago
-
5 killed in road accident20 minutes ago
-
Coalition govt partners can resolve issues through dialogue: Kundi30 minutes ago
-
24-year old boy dies after falling from moving train30 minutes ago
-
CM announces rewards for outstanding cleanliness measures on Eid40 minutes ago
-
DC checks cleanliness1 hour ago
-
DC visits hospital, inspects treatment facilities1 hour ago
-
SP reviews security, traffic arrangements in Murree2 hours ago
-
President Zardari visits Baloo ja Quba, offers Fatiha at his parents' graves2 hours ago
-
Deputy PM Dar visits Jagran Hydropower Plant in Neelum District3 hours ago
-
MCL intensifies operation, shuts down 39 Siri-Paye burning points3 hours ago