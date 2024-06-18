Open Menu

2 Brothers Killed In Clash In Neighbourhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) In a clash among relatives reportedly over women of the family 2 brothers were shot dead in Makrani Mohalla area here on Tuesday.

According to the Hali Road police, 40 years old Rafique Baloch and 35 years old Rameez Baloch, sons of Moula Bux Baloch were killed in the incident.

The police told that both the slain brothers were shifted in critically wounded condition to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were later shifted to the hospital's medico legal section for postmortem.

The family and neighbours of the slain brother blocked Autobahn road in protest, demanding arrest of the suspected killers.

