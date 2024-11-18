2 brothers killed in Jamrud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LANDIKOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Two brothers were shot dead by unknown assailants near Wazir Dhand check post, police said on Monday.

According to the details, unknown assailants fired and killed two brothers identified as Falak Jan and Abdul Malik Jan.

The reasons for the killing are yet to be known.

As soon as the incident was reported, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

The police have started investigating the incident.