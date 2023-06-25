2 brothers killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Two motorcycle-riding brothers were killed in a road traffic accident near Niamoana Cattle Market on Sammundri Road here on Sunday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy car hit a motorcycle near Niamoana Cattle Market on Sammundri Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Arif Nazir (45) and his young brother Qaisar Nazir (40) residents of D-Type Colony Faisalabad received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation by dispatching the corpses to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, an infuriated man shot and injured his cousin Ghulam Dastgir (22) seriously in Chak No.210-RB Lakkhoana over a property dispute. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurarianwala where the doctors were striving to save his life, he added.