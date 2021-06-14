UrduPoint.com
2 Brothers Killed Over Water Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Two brothers were shot dead over irrigation water dispute in the limits of Sadar police station on Monday.

According to police, one Tariq of Chak 55-GB had a dispute with his relatives Nasir, Asif etc., over irrigation water. On the day of the incident.

Nasir, along with his accomplices, opened fire on their relatives.

Resultantly, three persons including Tariq, his brother Khalid and one Sharif sustained critical injuries.

Tariq died before getting any medical treatment while Khalid succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. Rescue-1122 shifted Sharif to THQ hospital in critical condition.

The area police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

