2 brothers killed, two others wounded in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Two brothers were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Balochni police station on Sunday late night.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday the accident took place Sheikhupura road near Chak No. 61-RB where a rashly driven car crashed into a parapet of road.

As a result, car riders-Mairoon (22) and his brother Shairoon (19), residents of Sheikhupura and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 team shifted their injured brother Stephan (25) and another traveller Irfan Sadaqat to hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The police took the bodies into custody.

Investigation was underway.