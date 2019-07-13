UrduPoint.com
2 Building Officers Among 6 Booked In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment police have registered cases against six officers of building department including two SDOs over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Anti Corruption Establishment police have registered cases against six officers of building department including two SDOs over corruption charges.

ACE authorities said Saturday that regional director anti corruption establishment Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain Shah has come to know through sources that five officer of building Department including two SDOs Muhammad Riaz, Raja Zawar ul Haq, Sub-engineers including Muhammad Manzoor, Munir Ahmad and Farhan Ahmad and Contractor Tahir Khan have used defective material in the construction of Model Police Station Kotmomin and damaged the treasury.

On the report of Assistant Director ACE Ghulam Muhammad Ghous; the Regional Director ordered registration of case against the accused and assigned inquiry of the matter to the Inspector Headquarters and Assistant Director Technical ACE Sargodha.

