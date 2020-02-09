UrduPoint.com
2 Car Lifter Gangs Busted, 9 Vehicles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

2 car lifter gangs busted, 9 vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Islamabad police, nabbed four members of two inter-provincial gangs involved in car theft and recovered 09 vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman Sunday said.

SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted a special team under the supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other officials to accomplish the task.

The member of first gang were identified as Ibrar Hussain S/O Muhammad Anwar and Qadeer S/O Sagheer, residents of Rawalpindi while in second gang the nabbed were identified as Abdul Ghaffar S/O Muhammad Yousaf and Abdul Jabbar S/O Muhammad Yousaf residents of Poonch, Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold at different places of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Azad Kashmir.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.

