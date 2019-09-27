2 car lifters busted in Islamabad

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has busted a gang of vehicles lifters comprising two members and recovered five vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman Friday said

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with police team. This team achieved a success and apprehended two car lifters of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Muhammad Abrhaim s/o Syed Aaman resident of Qamer Abad District Peshawar and Main Yasir s/o Muanwar Shah resident of district Peshawar.

The police team recovered five stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Toyota Corolla ( ADE-763), (LEA-212), (LE-398), (ZY-574) and (LRY-1711).

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of police and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.

He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of ACLC police team.