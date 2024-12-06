2 Car Lifters Nabbed, Stolen Vehicle Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Bhara Kahu police team apprehended two wanted members of car lifter gang involved in numerous car lifting activities and recovered stolen vehicle from their possession on Friday.
An official told APP that the Bhara Kahu police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a car lifter gang involved in numerous car lifting incidents.
He said police team also recovered a stolen vehicle from their possession. The accused were identified as Touqeer Ahmed and Ehtisham Jahangir.
Case was already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he added.
During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous car lifting activities, he said.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed all officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and car lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.
DIG further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard./APP-rzr-mkz
