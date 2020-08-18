2 cattle lifters arrested, animals recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Mureedwala police have arrested two cattle lifters and recovered stolen animals worth Rs.1.33 million from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off, conducted raid and succeeded in arresting two cattle lifters Manzoor and Zulfiqar.

The police also recovered three stolen buffaloes worth Rs.1.33 million, generators, cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.