2 Cattle Thieves Arrested In Successful Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Police have arrested two cattle thieves in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station here on Saturday.

Police have also recovered stolen cattle and amounting Rs 23,000 from their possession.

The arrested thieves were identified as Asif and Bilal.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation has been started.

The SP Pothohar stated that the suspects would face charges in theft cases and assured that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure they will be punished.

He emphasized that protecting the life and property of citizens is a top priority, and all available resources are being utilized.

Similarly, Police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Bani police have registered case and started investigation.

