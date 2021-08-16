2 caught for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons were caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) Gepco, Cantt police conducted raids at Dalowali, Tayjar and caught red-handed Usman Mustafa and Rashid pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.