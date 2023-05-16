UrduPoint.com

2 Cell Phones Snatchers Held

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

2 cell phones snatchers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two member gang involved in snatching cell phones on gunpoint in the area of Sadiqabad.

Police initiated operations in the area and held the two suspects who were identified as Sharjeel and Sufyan Asghar.

During the preliminary investigation, the two suspects confessed to several incidents of robbery.

Police have recovered two stolen mobile phones, weapons and a motorcycle from their possessions.

Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and more important revelations were expected during the investigation.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem congratulated the police team said that the arrested accused will be challenged with solid evidence, the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Sadiqabad From

Recent Stories

Rupee gains Rs0.01against US dollar in interbank m ..

Rupee gains Rs0.01against US dollar in interbank market

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks ..

CBUAE imposes administrative sanctions on 8 banks operating in the UAE

37 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches national campaign for early detecti ..

MoHAP launches national campaign for early detection of hypertension

52 minutes ago
 ‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

2 hours ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.