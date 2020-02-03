2 children die, 6 persons including women injured in gas leakage blast

2 children have died and 8 persons including women have been injured after gas leakage causing blast in Quetta.According to media reports

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) 2 children have died and 8 persons including women have been injured after gas leakage causing blast in Quetta.According to media reports, high blast occurred due to gas leakage in constable home located on police line headquarter.

As a result 2 children and 6 persons including women got injured. Injured were immediately shifted to hospital for medical assistance where 2 children succumbed to injuries.Later injured were shifted to Bolan medical hospital where 2 injured condition is stated to be critical.It is pertinent to mention here that last day 6 persons received burn injuries in two blasts due to gas leakage.