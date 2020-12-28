UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Children Die As Roof Collapsed

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

2 children die as roof collapsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Two children died and their parents were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Jerma village said Rescue-1122 on Monday.

Injured Ishaq and his wife while the bodies of their two daughters were pulled out from the rubble by Rescue-1122 officials.

The injured and bodies of their two daughters 12 years old Mehnaz and two years old Saira were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital of Kohat.

Related Topics

Injured Died Wife Kohat From

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

25 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

30 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

30 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.