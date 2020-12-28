2 children die as roof collapsed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Two children died and their parents were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Jerma village said Rescue-1122 on Monday.

Injured Ishaq and his wife while the bodies of their two daughters were pulled out from the rubble by Rescue-1122 officials.

The injured and bodies of their two daughters 12 years old Mehnaz and two years old Saira were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital of Kohat.