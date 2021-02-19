2 children died, 7 injured in school van truck collision

At least two children died and seven other sustained injuries in a school van truck collision near Israni Station, Khairpur Tamewali Police said, the truck driver lost control due to over speeding and hit a school carrying children

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two children died and seven other sustained injuries in a school van truck collision near Israni Station, Khairpur Tamewali Police said, the truck driver lost control due to over speeding and hit a school carrying children.

Police shifted the victims to a nearby hospital where three children were reported critically injuredPolice arrested the driver and started investigation.