2 Children Died, 7 Injured In School Van Truck Collision

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:31 PM

2 children died, 7 injured in school van truck collision

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two children died and seven other sustained injuries in a school van truck collision near Israni Station, Khairpur Tamewali Police said, the truck driver lost control due to over speeding and hit a school carrying children.

Police shifted the victims to a nearby hospital where three children were reported critically injuredPolice arrested the driver and started investigation.

