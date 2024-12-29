2 Children Died After Roof Collapsed In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) 2 children were died after the roof of a house collapsed in Paharpur tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.
According to private news channel, deceased children have been identified as 12-year-old Abdul Qadir and 10-year-old Ibrahim.
The rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and carried out the operation to remove debris.
According to rescue sources, the children died after being buried under the debris of the roof.
Rescue team shifted the bodies of the children to the hospital.
