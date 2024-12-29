Open Menu

2 Children Died After Roof Collapsed In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM

2 children died after roof collapsed in DI khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) 2 children were died after the roof of a house collapsed in Paharpur tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to private news channel, deceased children have been identified as 12-year-old Abdul Qadir and 10-year-old Ibrahim.

The rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and carried out the operation to remove debris.

According to rescue sources, the children died after being buried under the debris of the roof.

Rescue team shifted the bodies of the children to the hospital.

Related Topics

Died Dera Ismail Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR

22 minutes ago
 117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

3 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

3 hours ago
 Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

3 hours ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

4 hours ago
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

4 hours ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

5 hours ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

5 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan