UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Children Hit To Death By Tractor-trolley In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

2 children hit to death by tractor-trolley in Rajanpur

Two children were hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Chowk Kotla Naseer on the Indus Highway on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Two children were hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Chowk Kotla Naseer on the Indus Highway on Saturday.

A 12-year-old boy, Shahiryar, along with three-year-old child Huzaifa were gone to bazaar on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a loader tractor-trolley hit them while taking a wrong turn near Chowk Kotla Naseer on Indus Highway.

As a result, both children died on-the-spot. The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the accident scene, while Sadar police Rajanpur took tractor-trolley into custody.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Died Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

ETPB retrieves properties from encroachers

4 minutes ago

Inter-departmental competitions held at Punjab Uni ..

4 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Chri ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister to resume field visits

4 minutes ago

 Firdous Ashiq says at least 72 months should be ..

20 minutes ago

Shiite Cleric's House in Iraqi City of Najaf Attac ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.