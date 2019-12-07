2 children hit to death by tractor-trolley in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Two children were hit to death by a tractor-trolley near Chowk Kotla Naseer on the Indus Highway on Saturday.

A 12-year-old boy, Shahiryar, along with three-year-old child Huzaifa were gone to bazaar on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a loader tractor-trolley hit them while taking a wrong turn near Chowk Kotla Naseer on Indus Highway.

As a result, both children died on-the-spot. The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the accident scene, while Sadar police Rajanpur took tractor-trolley into custody.