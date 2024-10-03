2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall collapse

Two children were killed and one girl injured due to the collapse of the house wall in the Pakhwal Chowk area of Mansehra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Two children were killed and one girl injured due to the collapse of the house wall in the Pakhwal Chowk area of Mansehra.

According to the private news channel reported on Thursday, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached at the site.

The bodies of dead children and injured girl were pulled out from the rubble and shifted to the hospital.