2 Children Killed, 1 Girl Injured In Mansehra Wall Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 08:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Two children were killed and one girl injured due to the collapse of the house wall in the Pakhwal Chowk area of Mansehra.
According to the private news channel reported on Thursday, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached at the site.
The bodies of dead children and injured girl were pulled out from the rubble and shifted to the hospital.
